Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $3.70 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose While Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $318,560

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 90,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 1.76M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 109,168 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 388 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,570 shares to 9,878 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

