Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Its Ventas (VTR) Position by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $8.38 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41M, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 2.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System reported 18,342 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.76M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 67,964 are held by Montgomery Inv Management. 11,415 were accumulated by Patten And Patten Tn. Gofen Glossberg Il holds 0.01% or 4,265 shares. 48,620 were reported by First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.05% or 2,771 shares. Stillwater Management invested 0.53% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, First Foundation has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,095 shares. 18,492 were reported by Sigma Planning. 2,287 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Rothschild Communications Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.52% or 512,319 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 85,748 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $83.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 857,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 12,398 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America invested in 1.87% or 331,433 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6,888 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 242,494 shares. 121,081 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Highland Management Lc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Adelante Capital Lc has invested 4.23% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 88,441 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 105,014 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.1% or 15,573 shares.