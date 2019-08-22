Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut By $310,590 Its Southern Co (SO) Holding; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Sentiment Is 0.8

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 30.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 13,985 shares with $723,000 value, down from 20,075 last quarter. Southern Co now has $60.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 4.04M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC

Lazard LTD (LAZ) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 90 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 113 sold and reduced stakes in Lazard LTD. The active investment managers in our database reported: 82.57 million shares, down from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lazard LTD in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 79 Increased: 54 New Position: 36.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The New York-based National Asset Management Inc has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Benedict Advsrs has 16,552 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Bank Of Hawaii has 46,161 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.51% or 68,411 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com holds 2.67 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Corporation reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Town & Country Financial Bank Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,461 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 17,936 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability reported 20,432 shares. 91,212 were reported by Fincl Advantage Inc. Cordasco Networks reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Laffer holds 0% or 57,842 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -1.64% below currents $57.95 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 16. Bank of America maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6000 target. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 88,239 shares to 97,350 valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 325 shares and now owns 4,875 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 308,326 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 21/03/2018 – Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Raises Dividend to 44c; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The Company’s Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients.

