Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut By $1.57 Million Its Ventas (VTR) Holding; Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG)’s Sentiment Is 0.62

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 35.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management analyzed 24,869 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)'s stock rose 10.09%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 46,108 shares with $2.94M value, down from 70,977 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 2.02M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc (DPG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 13 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased stock positions in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.37 million shares, down from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. Deutsche Bank maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $57 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,965 shares to 4,067 valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 10,705 shares and now owns 40,722 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $4.36M. 10,000 shares were sold by Probst Robert F, worth $633,096.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $582.60 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

S. R. Schill & Associates holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. for 35,892 shares. Concorde Asset Management Llc owns 11,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 315,401 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.08% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 61,191 shares.

