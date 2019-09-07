Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $3.85 Million as Shares Declined; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM) Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Decreased Stake by $83.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 48,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,129 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 62,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 128,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.08M shares traded or 35.13% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J owns 13,912 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. New Hampshire-based Loudon Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Mngmt Gp has 2,577 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 18,202 are held by Montecito Financial Bank And. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co stated it has 157,290 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 48,896 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Adirondack reported 12,169 shares. 16,459 are held by Jones Fincl Lllp. Nbt Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Premier Asset Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 29,855 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 110,683 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 5,790 shares. Moreover, Df Dent has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,882 shares to 74,418 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $63.12M for 57.19 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.