Steinberg Global Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Harding Loevner LP Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Cut by $132.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 130 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 10,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

