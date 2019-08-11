Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.53 Million; Contrarian Capital Management Has Lifted Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 305.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 22,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,625 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 269,058 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cleararc Capital invested in 14,970 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 584,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Lorber David A has 4.71% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,711 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 73,788 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 0% or 19,010 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Communication Ltd Partnership has 500,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 4.93 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nwi Management Lp invested in 450,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 99,098 shares to 116,738 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 20,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,055 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).