Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted By $449,640 Its Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Position; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) stake by 18.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 24,980 shares as Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 161,061 shares with $2.96M value, up from 136,081 last quarter. Brixmor Ppty Group Inc now has $5.66 billion valuation. It closed at $19 lastly. It is down 9.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 46.85 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property has $20 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is -5.26% below currents $19 stock price. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Citigroup maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $17 target. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 204,285 shares to 208,081 valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 15,349 shares and now owns 5,484 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa stated it has 359,213 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 1,650 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 40,761 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 30,317 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 5,165 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 27.56 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 69,636 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 3.82 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 80,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 47,285 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 151,808 shares. 52,612 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Moreover, Lasalle Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 4,581 shares.