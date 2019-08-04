Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Viasat (VSAT) Stake; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 208 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 195 reduced and sold their stock positions in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 79.16 million shares, down from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Varian Medical Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 169 Increased: 136 New Position: 72.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 31.65 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68 million for 23.26 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for 100,049 shares. Capital Counsel Llc Ny owns 313,545 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 3.09% invested in the company for 79,196 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Jlb & Associates Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 81,069 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. The insider FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A also sold $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.84 million was made by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Friday, February 8.