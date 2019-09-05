Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake By $563,472; Echo Street Capital Management Decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position By $2.77 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 17.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 23,478 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 111,219 shares with $2.69M value, down from 134,697 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 5.62M shares traded or 63.89% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 38.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 276,876 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 446,390 shares with $4.83M value, down from 723,266 last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $1.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 601,588 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.