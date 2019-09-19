Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stake by $1.40 Million; Stock Value Rose; Nordson (NDSN) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Lifted Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 37,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 145,577 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40 million, down from 183,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 1.69 million shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 358.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 10,490 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 94,567 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 534,468 shares. Global stated it has 0.14% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 1,904 are owned by Advisory Ser Network Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sei Invests invested in 0.03% or 210,558 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.10 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 254,320 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Leuthold Grp Lc has invested 0.05% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 387,055 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Axa holds 16,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Reports Acquisition of Barbican Group Holdings Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arch Capital (ACGL) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 63,878 shares to 582,949 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.34M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,089 shares to 29,711 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 45,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,553 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.