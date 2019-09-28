Steinberg Asset Management Raised Holding in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $592,280; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 15,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, up from 61,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 22,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 73,370 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 50,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 229,078 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

