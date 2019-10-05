Steinberg Asset Management Raised Century Cmntys (CCS) Holding by $592,280; Omega Advisors Position in Navient (NAVI) Upped as Stock Value Rose

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 229.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02M, up from 489,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.86M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 13D FILING BY CANYON CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Made by AFL-CIO Reserve Fund and the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 22,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 73,370 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 50,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 397,082 shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL) by 428,025 shares to 287,243 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

