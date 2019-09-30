Steinberg Asset Management Position In Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Was Boosted; As Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased Position by $817,622

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48,606 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, down from 53,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $163.25. About 343,823 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 94,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 37,266 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.91M for 10.63 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

