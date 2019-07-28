Steinberg Asset Management Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 96,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1.70 million shares traded or 72.07% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 101,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97 million shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares to 65,228 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 53,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Lc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 9.04 million are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc. Investment House Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,945 shares. Family Firm holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,045 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 3,471 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toth Finance Advisory invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Int accumulated 27.61M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 0.78% or 164,930 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,466 shares. 182,942 were accumulated by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mengis Capital accumulated 34,880 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 382,170 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. 17,221 are owned by Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.