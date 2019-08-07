Steinberg Asset Management Lowered Visteon (VC) Holding by $2.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Raised Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 31,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 59,298 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 90,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 216,114 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.37. About 10.26M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 218,312 are held by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm. The Texas-based Holt Limited Co Dba Holt Prns Lp has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grimes And Incorporated stated it has 32,667 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability owns 33,066 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Weybosset Rech & Management Llc has 3,515 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability stated it has 98,278 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 27,690 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel owns 232,705 shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. Country National Bank & Trust holds 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 501,825 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd accumulated 0.26% or 1.15 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc reported 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rowland Company Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Cap National Bank & Trust Tx holds 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,500 shares. Wendell David owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,962 shares. 199,105 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mngmt.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,547 shares to 3,290 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 49,150 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Third Avenue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Paloma Mngmt Communication reported 12,740 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,709 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4,471 are owned by Pnc Ser Gru Inc. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 39,280 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 10,346 shares. 600 were reported by Optimum Inv Advisors. 32,650 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 52,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 12,233 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 6,586 shares.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.24 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT had bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020 on Wednesday, June 5.