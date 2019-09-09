Steinberg Asset Management Lowered Its Aecom (ACM) Holding by $760,525 as Market Value Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Its Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 1.02 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 26,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 34,235 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 60,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 737,838 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $120.78M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.43% or 2.68M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 65,935 shares stake. 58,936 are held by Barclays Public Limited Co. Credit Suisse Ag reported 76,229 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 778,694 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Llc accumulated 1,343 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 18,317 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 27,500 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.04% or 12,955 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.37% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 3.76M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 76,074 shares. Principal Gru has 689,834 shares.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.