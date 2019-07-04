Steinberg Asset Management Lowered Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake By $556,920; ETABLISSEMENTS FR COLRUYT SA ORDINARY SH (CUYTF) Sellers Increased By 0.47% Their Shorts

ETABLISSEMENTS FR COLRUYT SA ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) had an increase of 0.47% in short interest. CUYTF’s SI was 2.21M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.47% from 2.20M shares previously. It closed at $71.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 29.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP - DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

More recent Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colruyt: Historic Outperformer Reverting To The Mean – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2015. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “B&M European Value Retail Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jeronimo Martins: Outperforming Food Retailer Has Gone On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 30, 2014 was also an interesting one.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.89 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail, and Wholesale and Foodservice divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates food retail store network that includes 237 Colruyt stores, 129 OKay stores, 24 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores and 24 Dreambaby stores in Belgium.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Dollar General had 32 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.63 million activity. Ravener Robert D had sold 32,492 shares worth $3.63M.