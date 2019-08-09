Steinberg Asset Management Lowered By $824,330 Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; Last Week CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Energy Serv&Tech (TSE:CEU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $4.5 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Wednesday, March 13. See CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 27.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 6,341 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 17,012 shares with $2.22M value, down from 23,353 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $44.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.15M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of stock or 37,500 shares. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. The insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has 826,250 shares. Community Tru And reported 92,096 shares stake. 36,777 were accumulated by Macquarie Ltd. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Inc reported 0.05% stake. 196,117 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Nordea Ab holds 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 376,630 shares. Glenmede Na has 4,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 548,330 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,637 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 40,443 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Natixis invested in 0.4% or 497,208 shares.

The stock increased 8.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 795,632 shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company has market cap of $559.27 million. The firm provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

