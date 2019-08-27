Steinberg Asset Management Lifted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding; Sei Investments Company Cut Position in Bunge Limited (BG) by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 36,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 169,181 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 205,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.11 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 1.03M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock or 38,588 shares. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23.

