Steinberg Asset Management Increases Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO); As Amerisource (ABC) Market Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Stake by $1.91 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 567,069 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.71M, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48B market cap company. The stock increased 6.36% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.69. About 1.69M shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen up 2% premarket on Q2 beat; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares to 22.19 million shares, valued at $192.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares to 17,056 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,757 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).