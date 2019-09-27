Steinberg Asset Management Increases Position in Century Cmntys (CCS); Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $1.42 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 5.18M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – EXPECTED THAT FIT OUT WILL DELIVER A RESULT FOR YEAR WHICH IS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED AND IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY-LED GROUP TO ADVISE ON INA BUYBACK: PLENKOVIC; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Aqua Metals; 10/04/2018 – From housing projects to TV: Tracy Morgan gets his Hollywood star; 18/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC – PLAN WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN MUFG AND MORGAN STANLEY, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.7B; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.45; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 22,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 73,370 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 50,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 755,333 shares traded or 149.37% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

