Steinberg Asset Management Increased Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position by $774,330; Palisade Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $3.95 Million as Stock Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 972,369 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 24,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 45,983 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 70,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares to 17,056 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 34,789 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 4,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 18,132 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 159,029 were accumulated by Axa. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 390 shares. Sigma Counselors stated it has 7,856 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 217,735 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 14,608 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 18,550 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 114 shares. 11,190 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power XPO Logistics’s (NYSE:XPO) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of XPO Logistics Climbed 16% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Suffers Sales, Profit Declines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares to 33,695 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Com owns 10,581 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 1,850 shares. 38,533 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 279,681 shares. Etrade Cap Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,568 shares. Kcm Investment holds 0.1% or 9,521 shares. Texas-based Westwood Hldg Grp has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp owns 1,550 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,488 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fort Washington Investment Oh stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc reported 4,304 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 148,304 shares. 369,956 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The.