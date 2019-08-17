Steinberg Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $774,330 as Valuation Rose; Private Trust Co Trimmed Its Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $383,571 as Stock Declined

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4,548 shares to 17,106 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. New (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Agf Invs has 0.84% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,483 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.73% or 16,357 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6.49 million shares. West Coast Lc invested in 0.97% or 19,803 shares. Brighton Jones Llc accumulated 0.19% or 7,449 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd accumulated 17,162 shares or 1.4% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke And Bieler LP has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspen Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,461 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 10,842 shares. Mason Street Advsr has 82,145 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. North Amer Management Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,108 shares. Bell Financial Bank invested in 0.48% or 8,645 shares. Weatherstone Mgmt reported 0.69% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability owns 339,000 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Natixis has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 17,750 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 6,900 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 10,330 shares. 174,426 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 240,800 shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.09M shares. 41,936 are held by Advsr Capital Management Ltd Liability. New England Management Inc holds 4,450 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 4,246 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 40,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Amp Capital Invsts invested in 0.02% or 57,390 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 8,000 shares. 371,296 are held by Rice Hall James And Lc.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares to 17,056 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,407 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).