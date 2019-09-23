Steinberg Asset Management Increased Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $777,420; Loews Holds Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Loews Corp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.52M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $122.59. About 529,159 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 43,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.15 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 767,136 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

More important recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga”, Bizjournals.com published: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jennifer Berres as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Limited Partnership invested in 5.30 million shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 737 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 13,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 14 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 1.43% or 15,958 shares. 2,952 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Motley Fool Asset Management stated it has 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 63,355 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 10,231 shares. Putnam Invs reported 217,198 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 89,653 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 217 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 16,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,424 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente.