Steinberg Asset Management Holding in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Has Lowered by $2.02 Million; Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Raised Exelon (EXC) Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 96,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 713,448 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.73 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 32,099 shares stake. 60,000 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Central Fincl Bank Co has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,985 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,460 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 64,294 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 5,129 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications invested in 2,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 186,647 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.44% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 227,089 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 175,685 shares. 588 are owned by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 1.78 million shares.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

