Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake by $774,330; Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings (LTRPA) Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 46,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 501,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 455,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 300,117 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 950,292 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings At $10, Earn 109.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 33,650 shares to 167,325 shares, valued at $30.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 484,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Ltd stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,323 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Retirement Of Alabama owns 142,145 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 404,145 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 100 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.11% stake. 8,315 are owned by Brinker Capital. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 6,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 684,755 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Limited invested in 0.11% or 7,595 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Still Cheap After EPS Stunner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics: Truckloads Of Alpha? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.