Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding By $849,591; Astrotech (ASTC) Shorts Up By 6.09%

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) had an increase of 6.09% in short interest. ASTC’s SI was 92,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.09% from 87,000 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s short sellers to cover ASTC’s short positions. The SI to Astrotech Corporation’s float is 2.9%. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 42,616 shares traded or 56.38% up from the average. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has declined 21.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) stake by 7.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc acquired 94,399 shares as Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 1.37 million shares with $12.82M value, up from 1.27 million last quarter. Navigator Holdings Ltd now has $615.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 71,574 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.98 million. It operates through two divisions, Astro Scientific and Astral. It currently has negative earnings. The Astro Scientific segment develops, makes, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment maker component that drives the MMS-1000.

