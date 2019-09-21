Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake by $592,280; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $77.12 Million; Share Price Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.44M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Tower meeting inquiry transcripts released; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 308,595 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,624 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Dupont Cap Mgmt has 12,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 192,219 shares. 264,800 are held by Barometer Mgmt. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 57,096 shares. Darsana Capital Ptnrs Lp reported 7.59 million shares or 8.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 172,586 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 129,251 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 73 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 66,591 shares or 0.06% of the stock.