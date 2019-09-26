Steinberg Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holding by $1.14 Million; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Market Value Rose While De Burlo Group Has Increased Position by $3.48 Million

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 67,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.74 million, up from 55,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 3.45 million shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 114,663 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 22,780 shares to 73,370 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 88,800 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).