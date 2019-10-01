Steinberg Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stake by $1.40 Million; Stock Rose; Exelon (EXC) Position Upped by Crow Point Partners Llc

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 316,001 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 1.45M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 37,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 145,577 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40 million, down from 183,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 737,629 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.35M for 15.53 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

