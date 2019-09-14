Steinberg Asset Management Has Trimmed Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stake by $1.14 Million; Share Value Declined; Towle & Co Has Lifted Its Ryerson Hldg (RYI) Stake by $668,128

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 153,152 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018

Towle & Co increased its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (RYI) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 83,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38M, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ryerson Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 150,173 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 05/03/2018 – Correct: Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 0c, Not 46c; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Ryerson Acquires Fanello Industries; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold RYI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.08 million shares or 1.61% less from 13.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 27,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc owns 175,000 shares. Campbell And Communication Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 16,642 shares. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 337,035 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Weber Alan W reported 0.18% stake. Fmr Llc owns 150 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 0.02% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 12,801 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 44,702 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 65,453 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 79,488 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2018 – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Ryerson (RYI) Stock Now? – Zacks.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ryerson Holding (RYI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $282,001 activity. $24,466 worth of stock was bought by Lehner Edward J. on Monday, April 8. Another trade for 1,875 shares valued at $13,425 was bought by Orth John E. Larson Stephen P. bought 20,000 shares worth $171,000.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ferrellgas (FGP) Expands Blue Rhino Business Via Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG Partners: Solid Quarter, Likely To Improve – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners LP: Market Fears Create Capital Gains And High Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “LNG ‘Problem Child’ Dynagas Partners Is Still Problematic – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.