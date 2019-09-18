Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Position in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by $425,880; Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.31 Million as Stock Value Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 143,108 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 140,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 252,726 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60 million, down from 392,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 618,827 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 13.13 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 22,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will American Woodmark Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : BNS, BMO, SJM, CTLT, MOMO, EV, FRO, AMWD, RGS, JILL – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Woodmark Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Woodmark (AMWD) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 220 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% or 17,452 shares in its portfolio. James Inv Incorporated accumulated 2,720 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 5,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Legal General Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 38,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 19,749 shares. 19,204 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 10,189 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Sei Invests Company reported 70,908 shares stake.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

More recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 280,502 shares to 770,751 shares, valued at $33.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 67,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.