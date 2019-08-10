Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $563,472; Valuation Rose; Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $85.16 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 655,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27M, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 23,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 111,219 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 134,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4.23 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets

More news for Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Business Wire” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4.13M shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $703.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 63,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management owns 29,002 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Victory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 121,560 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 57,604 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,962 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.28% or 308,907 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 302,193 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 2,130 are owned by Focused Wealth Management Inc. Aqr Cap Management Llc reported 3.56M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 1,617 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 0.03% or 4,763 shares.