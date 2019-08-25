Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Its American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Position by $840,336 as Shares Declined; As Markel (MKL) Shares Rose, Wills Financial Group Upped Position by $2.26 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 52,757 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 63,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 196,711 shares traded or 43.20% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 205.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 3,378 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 1,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 25,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.56 million for 9.29 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.

