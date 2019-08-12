Steinberg Asset Management Has Lifted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake; Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 166,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 742,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.26 million, up from 576,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $175.86. About 564,261 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 422,423 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

