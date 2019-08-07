Steinberg Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Xpo Logistics (XPO); Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Of Hawaii Lifted Its Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 530,964 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,769 shares to 12,978 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,567 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 238,841 were accumulated by Financial Counselors Inc. Security Natl Tru accumulated 50,273 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,802 shares. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) holds 1.09% or 600,183 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt holds 55,602 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 12,646 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,444 shares. 54,164 are owned by M Kraus Com. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 27,128 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 22,000 shares stake. Albion Fin Ut, Utah-based fund reported 8,810 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc owns 76,305 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Com invested in 1.24% or 51,784 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.28% stake. Liberty Cap Management has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & Comm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,645 shares. Federated Pa reported 217,339 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 103,501 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.1% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Asset One Company Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 199,439 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Amp Investors Limited owns 57,390 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 18,433 shares. E&G Advisors LP reported 7,350 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Company holds 371,296 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jane Street Gp Ltd Company invested in 59,678 shares. Tobam stated it has 0.48% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 516,430 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 31,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,298 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

