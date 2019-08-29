Steinberg Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $774,330; As Pricesmart (PSMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Decreased by $4.44 Million Its Stake

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.71 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 125,376 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 7.4% Position in PriceSmart; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MAARTEN JAGER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2018; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – NET IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN QTR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM WAS ABOUT $0.42/SHR; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL NET SALES UP 1.6%; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces April Sales; and Opening of New Warehouse Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 683,814 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 472,153 were accumulated by Principal Finance Group. Middleton Incorporated Ma owns 33,375 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corp owns 49,200 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 22,456 shares. New England Research Mgmt has 0.16% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 48,190 were accumulated by Invest House Lc. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 2,521 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Com owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset One Commerce owns 199,439 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 100 shares. 64,485 were accumulated by Stillwater Capital Advsrs. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 6,900 shares. 788,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. State Street has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Common Retirement Fund owns 240,800 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 27,850 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 96,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,341 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 55,326 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 397,020 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). London Company Of Virginia reported 313,120 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 33,869 shares. Automobile Association reported 3,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco invested in 0% or 44,790 shares. 57,396 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 3,300 shares.

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88M for 28.81 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $515.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity.