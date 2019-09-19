Steinberg Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $849,591; Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Market Value Declined While Ar Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 963,411 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 94,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 72,193 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Oppenheimer & owns 11,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,090 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 56,600 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited reported 0.01% stake. The France-based Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.05% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Qs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). American Int Grp owns 240,445 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 59,800 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 12,316 shares. 20,700 are held by Numerixs Investment Techs. Shelton invested in 0.02% or 21,383 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 458,840 are owned by Citadel Advisors Lc. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 464,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

