Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) as Market Valuation Declined; Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) as Shares Declined

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 38,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 248,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 286,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in China Life Insurance (Lfc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 363,389 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 09/05/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE APRIL SALES RISE 64.99% Y/Y :2823 TT; 09/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE MARCH SALES RISE 34.34% Y/Y :2823 TT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE PREMIUMS INCOME IMPROVING ‘MONTH BY MONTH’ THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO-CLP&C’S REGISTERED CAPITAL TO BE RAISED TO RMB18.8 BLN;CAPITAL INJECTION AMOUNTS OF CO & CLIC TO BE RMB1.52 BLN & RMB2.28 BLN; 22/03/2018 – China Life Insurance FY Pretax Pft CNY41.67B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS 60.2B YUAN; 11/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China) On Re-Election Or Appointment Of Director Subject To Shareholders’ Approval / General Mandate; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY NET INCOME 32.3B YUAN, EST. 32.12B YUAN; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS JAN-MAR PREMIUM INCOME AT 39.4 BLN YUAN

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 96,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64 million, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 1.25M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares to 87,273 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX).