Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $637,940; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut Position by $2.44 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 112,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 63,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 42,459 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $629.66 million for 18.47 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 41,100 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 119,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

