Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) as Market Value Declined; Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holding Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 18,500 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 90.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.69. About 150,751 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 6,875 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited invested in 89,510 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 140,887 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 1,711 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 477 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 0% or 29,697 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 65 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 864 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.05% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Citigroup has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 3,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 19,204 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77 million for 13.11 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Find the Best Oversold Value Stocks – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) – Yahoo News” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Woodmark: Looking More Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares to 30 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,390 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,830 shares.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.