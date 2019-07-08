Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $11.46 Million; As Tutor Perini (TPC) Share Price Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Its Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 390,205 shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 61.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 148,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 241,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 300,043 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 536 shares. First Wilshire Inc accumulated 384,533 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10,250 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 9,814 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 470,668 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Fmr Llc owns 41 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 44,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Intll Grp holds 0% or 23,870 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 167,230 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Company holds 3.24 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 22,993 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

