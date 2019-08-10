Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $556,920; Market Valuation Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $6.80 Million as Stock Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 11,090 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 15,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22M shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 13,904 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd holds 1,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dalton Limited Liability Company holds 2.78% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 93,168 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brigade Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.4% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 328,500 shares. Pacific Inv Management Com holds 14,555 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Com reported 119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Mngmt Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.55M shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 307 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 154,215 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 257,623 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 233,218 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 11,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Invest Advisors has 1.23% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,730 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 2,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William And Communications Il reported 5,066 shares stake. Fragasso has invested 0.41% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0.01% or 10,798 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Services holds 24,259 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 17,569 shares. At National Bank owns 4,099 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ing Groep Nv reported 15,154 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 60,114 shares.