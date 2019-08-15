Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut By $637,940 Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Position; American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus has $5300 highest and $50 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 10.38% above currents $46.81 stock price. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. See American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $47 New Target: $50 Maintain

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.43 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 78.02 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Core Spaces Announces Strategic Partnership with Goldman Sachs – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 438,292 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold American Campus Communities, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Advsrs holds 1.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 205,714 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 31,495 shares. Lasalle Invest Mgmt Secs Lc holds 2.87% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has 814,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap, a Missouri-based fund reported 82,255 shares. 200 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Amica Mutual accumulated 26,815 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Opus Cap Ltd Llc holds 25,104 shares. Asset accumulated 8,381 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Fin owns 944 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 178,382 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% or 87,619 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 25,779 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).