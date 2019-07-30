Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $774,330; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Altria Group (MO) Increased as Share Price Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 976,061 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 8,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Incorporated has 74 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 106,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,550 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 40,937 shares. Tobam reported 177,536 shares stake. Stevens Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Natl Asset Management owns 4,351 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 34,100 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Grp accumulated 0% or 2,523 shares. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 541 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 6,010 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 96,360 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $34.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,407 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 69,400 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $108.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 257,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).