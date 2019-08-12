Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $2.02 Million as Valuation Declined; Van Eck Associates Position In Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Was Increased

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 124,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The institutional investor held 261,416 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 136,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 267,494 shares traded or 35.81% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 96,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.29M shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.