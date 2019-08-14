Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake; Interocean Capital Lifted Its Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 1.00 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 24,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 265,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, up from 241,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 17.63 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,135 shares to 6,168 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,219 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Fund Consumer Discre Sele (XLY) by 11,681 shares to 2,141 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 95,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,699 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

