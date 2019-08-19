Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Both Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.20 0.00 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 30 1.07 N/A 1.35 23.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stein Mart Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart Inc. 0.00% -20.2% -1.7% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

Stein Mart Inc. has a -0.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a 2.33 beta which is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stein Mart Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stein Mart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stein Mart Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is $41, which is potential 36.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stein Mart Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.6% and 0%. Stein Mart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stein Mart Inc. -4.91% -7.37% -12.39% -27.89% -64.42% -23.85% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73%

For the past year Stein Mart Inc. has -23.85% weaker performance while Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has 83.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Stein Mart Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.