Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Apparel Stores company, Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Stein Mart Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.43% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Stein Mart Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.59% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stein Mart Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart Inc. 0.00% -11.90% -1.20% Industry Average 2.51% 17.96% 8.33%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Stein Mart Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 128.79M 5.13B 19.27

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Stein Mart Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.75 3.47 2.83 2.38

As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 59.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stein Mart Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stein Mart Inc. 1.07% 1.28% -16.67% -52.74% -70.13% -11.21% Industry Average 3.71% 5.23% 8.72% 13.86% 16.50% 21.19%

For the past year Stein Mart Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance while Stein Mart Inc.’s peers have 21.19% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stein Mart Inc. are 1.8 and 0.2. Competitively, Stein Mart Inc.’s peers have 2.05 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stein Mart Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stein Mart Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Stein Mart Inc. has a beta of -0.41 and its 141.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stein Mart Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.85 which is 14.59% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stein Mart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stein Mart Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.